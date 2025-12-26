PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 155.8% in December

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,140 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the November 30th total of 10,219 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 7,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc is a San Diego, California–based company that develops and markets patented antimicrobial solutions for diverse industries. At the core of its technology portfolio is Silver Dihydrogen Citrate (SDC), an EPA-registered broad-spectrum biocide designed to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and fungi on contact. The company targets applications in food processing, water treatment, personal care, and medical device sanitation.

PURE’s product suite includes concentrate formulations and ready-to-use solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.