FuelPositive Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in December

FuelPositive Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,510 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 243,256 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FuelPositive Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 385,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corp. is a technology company focused on developing modular systems that generate both electricity and hydrogen on-site from a variety of feedstocks. The company’s proprietary platform integrates fuel reforming and fuel cell technologies into compact, factory-built modules designed to produce clean energy with minimal emissions. By combining chemical processing with advanced electrochemical conversion, FuelPositive aims to offer a versatile alternative to conventional power generation and centralized hydrogen production.

The flagship product line consists of skid-mounted units capable of operating on natural gas, biogas or other hydrogen-rich gases to deliver continuous power and high-purity hydrogen simultaneously.

