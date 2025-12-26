ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,339 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 6,148 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 25.80% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Trading Up 0.2%

SZK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

