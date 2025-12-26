Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FBTC)

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 18,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 9,189 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Promethium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FBTC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,822,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,000. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. FBTC was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

