Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -1,066.67% -18.61% -9.19% Gulfport Energy 1.68% 20.95% 12.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy 1 5 6 1 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $230.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

This table compares Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $20,000.00 156.66 -$190,000.00 ($0.02) -14.00 Gulfport Energy $958.13 million 4.23 -$261.39 million ($1.90) -110.44

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altex Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Altex Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

