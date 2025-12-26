Short Interest in ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Grows By 138.2%

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,317 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the November 30th total of 5,590 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF alerts:

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This is an increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector. LGRO was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.