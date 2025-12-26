SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.07. 24,487,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 63,409,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,813 shares of company stock worth $4,403,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.