Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $303.38 and last traded at $302.8660. 5,100,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,099,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.18 and its 200 day moving average is $262.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $202,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

