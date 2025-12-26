Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 516 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 2,353 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KROP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

