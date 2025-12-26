Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $302.25 and last traded at $303.7230. 771,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,862,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celestica by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

