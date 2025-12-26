Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,539 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the November 30th total of 24,424 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 330,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Massimo Group Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:MAMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 49,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,223. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a P/E ratio of -204.40 and a beta of -0.56. Massimo Group has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. Massimo Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Massimo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Massimo Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Massimo Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Massimo Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Massimo Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Massimo Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Massimo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.