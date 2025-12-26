AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AFB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.73. 110,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,445. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

