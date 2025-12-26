StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Up 380.5% in December

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,046 shares, a growth of 380.5% from the November 30th total of 842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies. NEWZ was launched on Apr 12, 2024 and is issued by StockSnips.

