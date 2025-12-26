StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Up 380.5% in December

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,046 shares, a growth of 380.5% from the November 30th total of 842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.
About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
- End of America update
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- [How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
- Protect Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- SRCRF’s Journey to Nevada Gold Riches.
Receive News & Ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.