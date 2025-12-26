Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,871 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the November 30th total of 6,579 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 51.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 51.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lion Group Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of LGHL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 47,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $213.20.

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.47) million during the quarter.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

