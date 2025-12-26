Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $69.3820. Approximately 1,231,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,101,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 316,269 shares of company stock worth $26,792,848 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.