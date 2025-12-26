Short Interest in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Rises By 180.0%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,787 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 25,278 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 58,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

