GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,129 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the November 30th total of 386 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

GMO Beyond China ETF Price Performance

BCHI remained flat at $30.92 during trading on Friday. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624. GMO Beyond China ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of GMO Beyond China ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GMO Beyond China ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of GMO Beyond China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GMO Beyond China ETF Company Profile

The GMO Beyond China ETF (BCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of any market capitalization from emerging markets, with the exemption of China. BCHI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

