Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.7560, with a volume of 63232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hagerty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hagerty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $359.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $169,802.40. Following the sale, the director owned 898,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,838.64. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 288,845 shares of company stock worth $3,392,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,047,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,895,000 after buying an additional 2,490,359 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 843,433 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hagerty by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,664,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 853,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,261,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

