Short Interest in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Declines By 76.7%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the November 30th total of 430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roadzen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDZNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,807. Roadzen has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

