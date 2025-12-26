Short Interest in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Declines By 76.7%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the November 30th total of 430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roadzen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDZNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,807. Roadzen has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Roadzen
