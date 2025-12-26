Head-To-Head Contrast: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) vs. indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Impinj”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $217.40 million 3.76 -$132.60 million ($0.75) -4.97 Impinj $366.09 million 14.33 $40.84 million ($0.44) -395.90

Profitability

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -66.84% -28.84% -13.60% Impinj -3.45% 8.15% 2.83%

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for indie Semiconductor and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 1 1 5 0 2.57 Impinj 1 2 7 1 2.73

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 77.18%. Impinj has a consensus target price of $226.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.93%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Impinj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Impinj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impinj beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

