Reviewing QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Travelzoo and QVC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 2 3 0 2.60 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Travelzoo currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.16%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than QVC Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travelzoo and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 8.66% -446.70% 15.82% QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and QVC Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $83.90 million 0.91 $13.56 million $0.64 10.89 QVC Group $10.04 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.02

Travelzoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group. QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelzoo beats QVC Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

