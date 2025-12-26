SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 145 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 414 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAWW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. SunCar Technology Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.38.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Ltd is a Cayman Islands holding company that develops, manufactures and sells new energy smart vehicles in China. Through its PRC subsidiaries, the company integrates design, research and development, production and sales of low-speed electric vehicles, including passenger micro-cars, commercial vans and specialized light electric vehicles for applications such as last-mile delivery and campus transportation.

Headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, SunCar serves customers across multiple regions of the People’s Republic of China.

