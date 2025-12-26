Critical Comparison: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) vs. Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM)

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Namib Minerals and Austin Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -0.79 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.14) -13.07

Profitability

Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Namib Minerals and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% Austin Gold N/A -37.85% -36.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Namib Minerals and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Austin Gold beats Namib Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

