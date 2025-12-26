Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,112 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the November 30th total of 15,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRF remained flat at $93.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj is a Finnish industrial machinery manufacturer and service provider specializing in lifting equipment and services for a wide range of industries. The company’s core business includes the design, production and servicing of overhead cranes, hoists, jib cranes, dockside and shipyard cranes, as well as container handling equipment. Konecranes also offers digital solutions that enhance safety and productivity through remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Established in 1994 as an independent spin-off from the crane division of Kone Corporation, Konecranes is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

