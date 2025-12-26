Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,255 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the November 30th total of 1,232 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Longfor Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Longfor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: LGFRY) is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Beijing, China. Established in 1995, the company focuses on property development, property investment and property management. Its core business activities include the design, construction and sale of residential communities, as well as the development of commercial retail properties, office buildings and serviced apartments.
In addition to traditional real estate development, Longfor Group has diversified into the operation and management of urban complexes that combine shopping malls, hotels, offices and cultural facilities.
