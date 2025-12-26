Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.45.

Sims Metal Management Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Sims Metal Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 134.0%.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

