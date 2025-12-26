Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,639 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the November 30th total of 579 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JRFIF remained flat at $623.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52-week low of $581.57 and a 52-week high of $692.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.98.

Get Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

(Get Free Report)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) established under the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Law of Japan. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company seeks to provide investors with stable distribution income and medium- to long-term capital gains through investments in income-producing real estate.

The company’s primary business activity is the acquisition, ownership and management of office and commercial properties located in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.