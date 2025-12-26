Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Drops By 74.2%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,943 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 402,206 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.28% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,595. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s principal program centers on Aramchol, a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate designed to reduce liver fat accumulation and fibrosis in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Galmed conducts translational research to validate its mechanism of action and advance its drug candidates through regulatory trials.

In addition to Aramchol, Galmed maintains a pipeline of complementary small-molecule compounds aimed at modulating lipid metabolism and inflammatory pathways implicated in chronic liver disorders.

