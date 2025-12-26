Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Grows By 139.5%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,911 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the November 30th total of 798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 120,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $982,172.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 3,215,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,413.74. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 79.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 203.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 126.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 18,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,417. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed?end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long?life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.