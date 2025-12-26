iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 631,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 350,183 shares.The stock last traded at $51.4150 and had previously closed at $51.25.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

