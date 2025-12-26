Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.4550, with a volume of 120949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. DZ Bank cut Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

