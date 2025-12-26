PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41 and traded as high as C$27.47. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 82,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7%

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.