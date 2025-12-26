Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Telos Co (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) is a specialized provider of cybersecurity, secure networking and identity management solutions primarily serving U.S. federal government agencies, defense contractors and large commercial enterprises. The company’s offerings include compliance automation software, secure cloud and mobile security platforms, data protection appliances and managed security services. Telos’ flagship product suite, Xacta, is designed to automate risk management and compliance workflows in accordance with leading industry standards and federal regulations.

Founded in 1969 and later spun off from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in 2000, Telos has built a reputation for delivering mission-critical technology solutions for high-security environments.

