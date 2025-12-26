Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.50. 1,269,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,862,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

