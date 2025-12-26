SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$14.59. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 2,628 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$121.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of -0.29.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.87%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

