Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.7550.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Keppel in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Keppel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KPELY

Keppel Stock Performance

About Keppel

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.