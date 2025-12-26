Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Applied Visual Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Applied Visual Sciences Stock Down 100.0%

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology.

