Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Declines By 64.0%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 578,717 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 30th total of 1,609,055 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,706,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,706,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direct Digital stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Direct Digital worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Direct Digital Trading Down 6.2%

Direct Digital stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,048,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,383. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is a provider of cloud-based marketing software and services tailored to mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. The company’s integrated platform is designed to help its clients generate, nurture and convert leads through customer relationship management (CRM), automated marketing campaigns, customizable websites and digital content delivery. By combining proprietary tools with expert support, Direct Digital enables users to streamline workflows, improve customer engagement and drive growth in competitive markets.

The company’s flagship offerings include a CRM system that centralizes prospect and client data, marketing automation that triggers timely email and digital campaigns, and website solutions that are optimized for lead capture and search-engine visibility.

