CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) Short Interest Up 171.0% in December

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 215,141 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the November 30th total of 79,381 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 607,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CapsoVision Price Performance

Shares of CapsoVision stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 37,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. CapsoVision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Get CapsoVision alerts:

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on CapsoVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapsoVision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About CapsoVision

(Get Free Report)

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapsoVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapsoVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.