CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) Short Interest Up 171.0% in December

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 215,141 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the November 30th total of 79,381 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CapsoVision Price Performance
Shares of CapsoVision stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 37,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. CapsoVision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $15.37.
CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapsoVision
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
About CapsoVision
CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.
In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.
