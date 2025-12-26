C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Update

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 427,225 shares, a growth of 486.5% from the November 30th total of 72,842 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,959,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,959,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

C3is Stock Performance

CISS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 413,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,769. C3is has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $380,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3is

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C3is stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of C3is as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3is in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

