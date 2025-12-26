Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.81 and traded as low as $30.56. Weyco Group shares last traded at $30.9650, with a volume of 10,168 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Weyco Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WEYS

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyco Group news, VP Dustin Combs sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $31,865.31. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,960.95. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.