Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Short Interest Down 60.3% in December

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,877 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 39,997 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 228,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 132,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FDMO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 12,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market cap of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

