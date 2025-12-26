Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,322 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 1,399 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 67,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,416,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,620. The trade was a 58.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $630,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,165. This trade represents a 24.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 233,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,972 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,018 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 113.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 826,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.89. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

