Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,310 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 36,352 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Haoxin in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxin stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Haoxin Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HXHX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.20% of Haoxin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ HXHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,996. Haoxin has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016. We currently conduct all of our operations through our subsidiaries, Ningbo Haoxin, Zhejiang Haoxin, Longanda and Haiyue, and have experienced a steady growth in our business in recent years. The goods we take charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food and commercial goods.

