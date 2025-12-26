United States Copper Index Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 2,404 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPER. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

United States Copper Index Fund stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. United States Copper Index Fund has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $36.69.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.