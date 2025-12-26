Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.74. Astrotech shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 23,574 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,069.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 220,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $1,571,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.77% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a technology commercialization company headquartered near Austin, Texas. The firm sources early-stage innovations from government and university research programs—most notably from NASA—and advances them toward commercial readiness. Astrotech’s core mission is to bridge the gap between federally funded R&D and industrial applications across the life sciences and renewable energy sectors.

In its life sciences division, Astrotech has focused on mass spectrometry-based analytical instruments and diagnostic platforms.

