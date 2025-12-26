Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.83 and traded as high as €14.33. Carrefour shares last traded at €14.12, with a volume of 1,587,854 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.83.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls.
