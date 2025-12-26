Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 101,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 73,563 shares.The stock last traded at $41.5950 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

