Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.28 and traded as high as C$67.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$67.17, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 37.41%.The business had revenue of C$91.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Guardian Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

