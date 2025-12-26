Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2025

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.28 and traded as high as C$67.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$67.17, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 37.41%.The business had revenue of C$91.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

