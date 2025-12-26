Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.9750, with a volume of 203913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $171,659.50. Following the sale, the director owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $2,235,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,743 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

